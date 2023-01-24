The Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) is Ghana's main examination for admission to secondary and vocational schools. It is written after three years of junior secondary education and is administered by the WAEC. With the 2022 BECE results fast approaching, candidates are eager to learn how they fared. So, when will the BECE results be released?

The students who sat for their exams in 2022 are eagerly awaiting the release of the BECE results. The 2022 BECEs were held from 17 October to 21 October 2022, rather than July as is customary. The examination body did the measure to save money on operations and held a joint BECEs in 2022.

When will the BECE results be released?

When will the BECE results be released in 2023? According to a press release shared on the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) , they will be released on 25 January 2023.

Usually, the announcement is made after 90 days (excluding holidays and weekends) after the final exam paper. In the case of the 2022 BECE exams, candidates did the final paper on 21 October 2022.

Per the official protocol, WAEC released an official statement a few days ago announcing the release date as 25 January 2023.

Have the BECE results been released?

When did they release BECE results? The results are not announced yet. According to the WAEC Ghana, exam outcomes are usually released in August, but in 2023, the release date will be 25 January.

How are the results released? They are distributed to the participating schools, and each candidate receives a statement of results. Candidates can also check their marks online using an access card at the WAEC website.

Can I check my BECE results now?

Once the results are released on 25 January 2023, you can view them on the official website. If you're unsure how to check the results, follow the steps below.

Access the WAEC Ghana website and go to the home page Locate the results options from the drop-down menu Click the "Results Checker" option Once open, choose the "BECE" option You'll be redirected to the e-Results page Start by entering your Index Number Select the Type of Examination (BECE School) Enter your date of birth Enter the result checker Serial Number and the 12-digit PIN (on your purchased Scratch Card)

What should I do after the BECE results are released?

After knowing your results, you can sit back and wait for the release of the BECE school placements. The Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) is responsible for school selection.

In addition to selection, the exam body also gives time for the candidates and participating schools to do the following:

Review of scripts: After the results are released, scripts are kept for three months before being destroyed. Review of scripts is permitted during this time for a fee.

After the results are released, scripts are kept for three months before being destroyed. Review of scripts is permitted during this time for a fee. Confirmation and attestation of results: This period is for candidates to confirm and attest their marks from their specific examination institutions.

Frequently asked questions

What is the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE)? It is an examination for certification and admission to Ghana's Senior High Schools and Technical Institutes. When will the BECE results be released? According to the WAEC, the outcomes are due on 25 January 2023. What are the results of BECE based on? The examination marks are based on CAT (Continuous Assessment) and the external examination. The CATs account for 30% of the total examination, while the external examination accounts for 70%. Who is eligible for the BECEs? Candidates may register for this exam if they are in the third year of a Ghana Education Service-approved junior high school. When is the entry of the examination done? Every year in October/November, candidates register for the examination online.

