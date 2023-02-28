Alphonsus Adu-Bredu, a former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant, is pursuing his interest in robots

He is a brilliant PhD student at the Robotics Institute of the University of Michigan in the United States

Adu-Bredu earned his undergraduate degrees from Tufts University in Mechanical Engineering and Computer Science

The Opoku Ware School (OWASS) alumnus is a pivotal contributor to the robotics industry. To improve the capabilities of bipedal humanoid robots in household settings, his study focuses on integrating task planning and optimal control techniques.

Aim of Alphonsus Adu-Bredu's work

Adu-Bredu wants to make it possible for these robots to carry out practical mobile manipulation jobs like cooking, cleaning, and even playing with kids, said the NSMQ.

Before earning his doctorate, he rose to fame with the OWASS 2014 NSMQ squad. His flawless duel with Reuben Duti drove opponents running for cover.

Nevertheless, on their journey to the semifinals, the team was defeated by Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS).

Adu-Bredu graduated from Tufts University with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering and Computer Science.

Alphonsus Adu-Bredu's awards

He's won the Qualcomm Innovation Fellowship 2022, offered to outstanding PhD candidates conducting cutting-edge robotics research.

In addition, at IROS 2021, a prestigious international conference on intelligent robots and systems, Alphonsus received the Best Paper Award in Mobile Manipulation. These honours attest to the significance and effect of his work and demonstrate the high regard in which eminent individuals and organizations in the area see him.

Watch a Twitter video posted by Alphonsus Adu-Bredu below:

