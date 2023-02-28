Wonder Sarfo-Ansah, a 2017 National Science and Mathematics Quiz (NSMQ) star, is set to graduate from the University of Ghana

The Prempeh College alumnus, pursuing a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery degree, is scheduled to graduate in November 2023

He has helped with several data collection and analysis projects, including one that looked at Tetegu inhabitants' demographics for a community health survey

Wonder Sarfo-Ansah, a former National Science and Mathematics Quiz (NSMQ) contestant from Prempeh College, is living up to his name by excelling in the classroom.

He is enrolled in the University of Ghana's Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery programme, and his graduation is scheduled for November 2023.

Sarfo-Ansah's research abilities

According to the NSMQ, Sarfo-Ansah has contributed significantly to several data-gathering and analysis teams, including one that examined the demographics of Tetegu residents for a community health survey.

NSMQ star Wonder Sarfo-Ansah now medical student at Legon.

Sarfo-Ansah has gained robust data analysis and methodological research abilities through these experiences, which he intends to use in his future job.

Sarfo-Ansah's leadership skills

The prodigy has held leadership positions in numerous student organisations besides his academic endeavours. He presently presides over his class's educational board.

Sarfo-Ansah is also the president of the Christ Assembly Campus Ministry, which plans evangelism, missionary outreach, and weekly fellowship gatherings.

Besides his intelligence and leadership qualities, Sarfo-Ansah has many hobbies and talents. He is fluent in French, has some knowledge of Spanish, and has worked with SPSS to analyse computer data. Wonder is an accomplished author who joined the Theatre Arts Club, where she honed her acting and scriptwriting skills.

He is a superb contender for any career he chooses due to his attention to his education and desire to make a difference in society.

