King George, a popular actor from the YOLO fame, has bagged his MA from the Business School for Creative Industries in the UK

Desmond Danso Sakyi, as his real name goes, achieved this after enrolling as a Chevening scholar

King George subsequently joined a renowned agency in the United Kingdom known as PHD

Desmond Danso Sakyi, the Ghanaian actor popularly known as King George from the famous YOLO series, has successfully graduated as a Chevening scholar in the United Kingdom.

On his personal LinkedIn handle, King George revealed that he graduated with distinction in MA Global Management from the Business School for Creative Industries in Farnham, Surrey, United Kingdom.

"Honoured to graduate from the Business School for Creative Industries - University for the Creative Arts - with a distinction in MA Global Media Management - as a Chevening Awards scholar," he said.

King George looking sharp Photo credit: D.D. Sakyi via LinkedIn

The YOLO actor previously studied Bachelor of Arts in Drama and Dramatics/Theatre Arts at the University of Education, Winneba, from 2009 - 2012.

Desmond subsequently joined a planning-led media agency in the UK called PHD, founded in London.

New of King George's recent achievement got many Ghanaians excited for the young man as they rushed into the comment section with their well-wishes.

Joseph Baidoo-Ansah said:

This is an enviable one, chief! Well done!!

Randy Avagah indicated:

Congratulations and keep winning brother best wishes in your future endeavors and continue making breakthroughs in everything you do. Indeed “this is Sparta”, you’re Sparta!!! Danso D. S.

Source: YEN.com.gh