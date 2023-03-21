A photo of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) students sitting in the Bibini river on campus has caused a stir

The picture is reportedly a component of a project by art students of the esteemed Ghanaian university

Voice of KNUST posted the picture on Twitter which has received a flood of responses, many of which expressed safety concerns

A photo capturing the project work of art students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has caused a stir on social media.

In the picture, some students are seen relaxing in seats in the Bibini River on their campus, surrounded by greens.

First photo of students sitting in KNUST river

The photo comes a year after YEN.com.gh reported that some students of the prestigious university were having a tough time dealing with unprecedented events on their campus.

'Strange' photo of brave students sitting in KNUST Bibini river causes stir. Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST.

Source: Twitter

Fear gripped large groups of students of KNUST when they saw a young woman sitting quietly in the Bibini River on campus wearing a blue overall outfit.

According to Voice of KNUST, the girl was in the water for six hours. This incident quickly became known on the university campus. Afterward, it was discovered that it was an artwork created for her school project.

The recent image of additional students in the river has sparked online discussions.

See the images below:

Netizens react to 2023 photo

@NkrumahDerick5 said:

I was shocked when I saw them.

@Apya_106 posted:

What project at all? What if a snake bites you??? This is risky.

@ellyserwaaa commented:

The same place they sometimes find crocodiles? Aren't they afraid?

@Mstrr_Richie said:

Shiti no enter demma leg b4.

@Eghan41284540 commented:

Wei nyinaaa anyi hw3 hen.

@GeorgeGand posted:

The number keeps increasing. A lot of marks are allotted to it.

@arhbdhul commented:

And what problem are they solving here? Please be specific about the type of arts in that, is it performing or visual arts because if it’s visual, they are not solving any problem for me.

@Benzo_Trendz posted:

Charlie things Dey the water inside ooo.

@Amponsa54557352 commented:

Wow, great job.

@felixamoako029 said:

Dïz de3 Dem for do wild den act Titanic oo.

