A hearing-impaired Ghanaian lady named Lydia Abayie Acquah has received a master's degree from the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT)

She bagged a Master of Business Technology Management (MBTM) with a CWA of 76.80% from the Ghanaian establishment

Acquah's accomplishment, which was shared on Voice of KNUST, elicited responses from online users

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Lydia Abayie Acquah, a hearing-impaired Ghanaian lady, has graduated with a master's degree from the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT).

During the recently concluded 14th Congregation, the tenacious woman earned a Master of Business Technology Management (MBTM) degree with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 76.80% from the Faculty of Integrated Management Science.

Abayie Acquah overcomes impediments

Acquah has had hearing loss since she was around 10 years old, according to the university.

Hearing-impaired GH lady bags master's degree to graduate from UMaT. Photo credit: @UMaT_EDU_GH.

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She was fortunate to have parents who valued her education and supported her along the way despite experiencing substantial obstacles to schooling as a deaf child in normal schools.

The graduate of Tarkwa Senior Secondary School and Mampong Akwapim Secondary Technical School For The Deaf improved herself academically, socially, and spiritually to overcome her obstacles.

Acquah earned a BSc in Business Administration (Human Resources) from the University of Ghana before enrolling at the University for her postgraduate studies.

She has since dedicated herself to inspiring other persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to pursue their education and reach their full potential.

The determined lady added to her list of accomplishments when she recently walked across the stage to receive her master's degree in Business Technology Management, focusing on Management Information Systems (MIS) from UMaT.

Lydia Abayie Acquah appeals for support

The general supervisor of the sign language programme at the Naraguta School in Tarkwa is looking for support to study at Gallaudet University, where she gained admission to get training and return to support the language development of deaf people in Ghana.

Acquah's accomplishment, shared on Voice of KNUST, gathered reactions from netizens.

See her photos below:

Brilliant lady graduates as valedictorian of College of Health and Allied Sciences

Still on education, YEN.com.gh reported that a brilliant lady named Emmanuella Obike was adjudged the valedictorian of the University of Cape Coast's (UCC) College of Health and Allied Sciences.

The genius earned a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.879 to graduate as the Best Graduating Student from the college for 2023.

Obike delivered the valedictory speech during one of the sessions of the UCC 55TH Congregation, where she stood behind a podium in her stunning graduation gown.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh