Hardworking Emmanuella Obike has been named the valedictorian of the University of Cape Coast's (UCC) College of Health and Allied Sciences

She emerged as the Best Graduating Student for 2023 with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.879

Several online users have praised her for her accomplishments and brilliance, with many wishing her well

A brilliant lady named Emmanuella Obike has been adjudged the valedictorian of the University of Cape Coast's (UCC) College of Health and Allied Sciences.

The genius earned a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.879 to graduate as the Best Graduating Student from the college for 2023.

Emmanuella Obike's look at the graduation ceremony

Obike delivered the valedictory speech during one of the sessions of the UCC 55TH Congregation, where she stood behind a podium in her stunning graduation gown.

Brilliant lady graduates as UCC's valedictorian of College of Health and Allied Sciences. Photo credit: @VoiceOfUCC.

Source: Twitter

Her accomplishment was highlighted in a Twitter post by the Voice of UCC.

"Emmanuella Obike emerged as the Best Graduating Student from the College of Health and Allied Sciences with a CGPA of 3.879 Valedictorian Obike", the caption read.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below the post:

Netizens celebrate Emmanuella Obike

@mr_goldgram said:

Congratulations.

@Last_bab commented:

My Microbiology TA. Congrats.

@Sonkometer reacted:

Congratulations, madam Ella.

@MaeObike replied:

Thank you so much.

@MLS_Tessie shared:

Congratulations.

@Annie80793164 reacted:

Congratulations.

@AndrewLingz posted:

Very impressive.

@Dannymame commented:

You're so smart. Congratulations.

Former PRESEC-Legon student graduates as valedictorian of his class at University of Ghana

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a former Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon) student, Jacklord Agyabeng Amponsah, was named the valedictorian of his graduating class at the University of Ghana.

The Bachelor of Science in Administration (Accounting Option) student graduated top of his class with a Final Grade Point Average (FGPA) of 3.93.

The prodigy has always been a brilliant student. He excelled at his alma mater before enrolling at the University of Ghana.

Brilliant lady graduates as valedictorian of the College of Arts and Built Environment at KNUST

Still on education, YEN.com.gh reported that a Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) student, Bernice Akweley Djangmah won the title of valedictorian at the College of Arts and Built Environment.

She graduated with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 79.33, which made her the valedictorian of her class at the 56th Congregation of the university.

Bernice Akweley Djangmah's academic achievement has been celebrated by many social media users.

Source: YEN.com.gh