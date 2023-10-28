Ghanaian movie stars Jackie Appiah and Adjetey Anang have left fans online mesmerised by their looks

The duo looked stunning in their ensembles when they arrived for the season seven premiere of the Ghanaian teenage television series YOLO

Many people on social media appreciated the presence and looks of the celebrated film personalities

A-list Ghanaian movie personalities Jackie Appiah and Adjetey Anang looked stunning when they arrived at the season 7 premiere of the Ghanaian teen drama series YOLO.

Jackie Appiah dazzled in her dress alongside a red bag and boosted her height with high heels, while Adjetey Anang sported African wear. The duo looked sensational at the event held at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra Mall on Friday, October 27.

Jackie Appiah and Adjetey Anang dazzle at YOLO season 7 premiere. Photo credit: Ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

During the event, Jackie Appiah and Adjetey Anang took turns taking photographs with event attendees and fans.

YOLO is a sequel to the Ghanaian TV series Things We Do for Love. The series, which first premiered in 2016, is produced by Farmhouse Productions Limited in partnership with the US Agency for International Development (USAID), Ghana Health Service (GHS), Ghana Education Service (GES), and the National Population Council, among others.

The serial drama accentuates significant messages about good health, family planning, nutrition, reproductive health, child and adolescent health, and many others.

Watch the two stars at the YOLO season 7 premiere in the videos below:

Ghanaians react to videos of Jackie Appiah and Adjetey Anang

Fans gush over the pair in the comments area.

Bidazzle0 observed:

U see how she has slimmed without posting any gym gym stuffs. If low key was a person. I will say it's Jackie

Padea_nali replied:

Seriously oh.

Richomar34 commented:

Pure beauty .

