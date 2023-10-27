A video of OWASS NSMQ contestant Stephen Apemah-Baah speaking in an interview ahead of the finals has gone viral

Stephen named Presec's Benedict Partey Dortey as his favourite contestant

Netizens who saw the video expressed diverse opinions about the answer the form one boy gave in relation to the question

Stephen Apemah-Baah, the intelligent first-year student who has led Opoku Ware School to this year's final of the National Science and Maths Quiz, has opened up on his favourite contestant in the competition.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of NSMQGhana, Stephen, in an interview, named Benedict Partey Dortey, a contestant representing Presbyterian Boys Senior High (Presec), as his favourite contestant in the competition.

Stephen Apemah-Baah names Benedict Partey Dortey as his favourite NSMQ contestant. Photo credit: @National Science & Maths Quiz/Facebook

Franklyn Forson, the other contestant for the OWASS team, meanwhile named Stephen as his favourite contestant.

At the time of writing this report, the video had gathered over 90,000 likes and 60 comments.

Ghanaians react to the revelation by Stephen Apehmah-Baah

Netizens who thronged the video's comment section were stunned by Stephen's answer, with others urging OWASS to win the NSMQ trophy.

@kofiprince_ stated:

I am not even an OWASS boy but I just hope they win. Even though, they beat my school in the quarter by just 2 points, I’m supporting them. Go for gold.

@fk_bennyhinn added:

Stephen, we don't like people we haven't beaten yet bro. Lash him first then you can say he's your favorite

@PrinceEdwardOw1 replied:

Santasi cowboys will sadly lose to Presec in the finals for the 5th time Opusco will be last in the finals

@cute_kid92 commented:

Stephen’s fav contestant is Partey from Presec! Nice

OWASS flown to Accra for finals

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the NSMQ team for OWASS received a special gesture while travelling from Kumasi to Accra.

This comes as an alumnus, a pilot, Katakyie Said Naaman, with student number BN 525, flew the contestants to Accra.

The boys travelled to Accra for the finals of the 2023 NSMQ, which will happen at the National Theatre on October 30, 2023.

