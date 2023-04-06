Daniel Agyei Asante, a hardworking Ghanaian, has been named UCC's College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences valedictorian for 2023

He earned a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.976, making him the college's top overall graduate

His academic success was shared in a Voice of KNUST Twitter post, which received comments from online users

When Daniel Agyei Asante stood behind the podium during the University of Cape Coast's (UCC) 55th Congregation, he had been named his programme's valedictorian.

He walked across the stage to receive his degree after being named the College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences' Overall Best Graduating Student.

Daniel Agyei Asante's CGPA

The Ghanaian student secured the valedictorian title with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.976.

Ghanaian student named valedictorian of UCC's College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences. Photo credit: @VoiceOfUCC.

Asante was in his full glory during the 5th and last session of the 55th Congregation for the School of Graduate Studies, where he was photographed beaming in his gown.

His academic achievement was highlighted in a Twitter post by Voice of KNUST, which raked in comments from netizens.

See the post below:

Reactions to Asante's achievement

@Timothy_1998 said:

Congratulations, dear B. Sc Computer Science no dey ground you have tried harder.

@_SamuelMensah reacted:

He was in COMPUTER SCIENCE AND IT DEPARTMENT.

@ReddieTay commented:

An old student of Mpraeso.

@King_solo03_gh posted:

Give us more information about him. His program of study his old school as you did for yesterday. Please don't just put this here.

@_SamuelBaz said:

God did this. Humble man and down to earth.

@ChislonOpoku commented:

Not surprised when your class assessment alone is 40% with no midsem. Internet assignment nkoaa 40%.

@shun_kabral said:

This guy has no social life. Eeeeeiii. Well done anyway

Former PRESEC-Legon student graduates as valedictorian of his class at University of Ghana

Still on education, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a former Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon) student, Jacklord Agyabeng Amponsah, was named the valedictorian of his graduating class at the University of Ghana.

With a Final Grade Point Average (FGPA) of 3.93, the Bachelor of Science in Management student (Accounting Option) received the highest grade in his class.

The prodigy has always excelled in school. Before enrolling at the University of Ghana, he achieved great success in his alma mater.

