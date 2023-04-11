A video of a young boy skilfully weaving clothes without looking has gone viral on TikTok

In the viral video, the boy masterfully displayed his skills with a series of threads which was placed on a customized tool made from wood

The little kid was so engrossed in his work, which showed how much he valued the work and the skills he had

Nigeria has a long history of traditional cloth weaving, and the first cloths were believed to have been made from the fibre of the kapok tree, which is native to the country.

Aso Oke is a traditional cloth made from the fibre of the kapok tree and is often used for special occasions such as weddings and funerals. The fabric is hand-woven and available in a variety of colours and designs.

Precocious young boy weaves effortlessly. Photo credit: @hadekunle01 Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

A video of a young boy producing a material with his hand which may be used for Aso Oke has gone viral on TikTok due to his advanced knowledge of art.

In the video, the boy could be seen deftly weaving the threads of the fabric without making a single mistake, an occurrence considered rare at his age.

Many social media have commented that top textile companies would employ him. The video gathered over 18,000 likes with more than 400 comments on TikTok.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

@VitaminK reacted:

"This was my mum's work. She's late now but we still doing the work. Aso One."

@stitchesbyanthonia said:

"WOW you will surely go places love. I congratulate you in advance."

@oshigwemadiyu wrote:

"This is talent."

@Paulkikachukwu commented:

"The best gift one can receive from his/her parents."

@TEEBOYMONEY0 also reacted:

"Nice one God bless you."

@Mtxyz47 also wrote:

"WOw born to do it."

@OHARYOMIDE00 also commented:

"my momma work work. really love this"

Source: Legit.ng