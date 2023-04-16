Gwendy Tetteh, a Ghanaian woman, emerged as the valedictorian of the graduate school during the 2023 Congregation of UniMAC

A Ghanaian woman named Gwendy Tetteh emerged as the graduate school's valedictorian during the 2023 Congregation of the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC).

The Benkum Senior High School alumnus received a Master of Arts in Public Relations degree and was named the Overall Best Graduating Student of her year group with a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.86.

Gwendy Tetteh's tertiary academic journey

She first took steps to study at the Ghana Institute of Journalism when she pursued a Diploma in Communication Studies before graduating with a first-class Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication Studies at the establishment.

Former Benkum SHS student is valedictorian of UniMAC graduate school.

Tetteh is renowned as an accomplished Public Relations practitioner with over a decade of experience in Corporate Communication and Public Relations across the financial and telecommunication sectors.

, Tetteh worked as the team lead for Public Relations and Events in the erstwhile GHL Bank before her current role as Customer Educator at First National Bank Ghana.

Tetteh's recent achievement was highlighted in a GIJ Facebook post, where online users celebrated her.

Old student of Benkum SHS named valedictorian of UniMAC graduate school.

Reactions to Tetteh's achievement

Dennis Kaakyire Kwabena Standalone-Galaxy said:

Congratulations, Oga Madam.

Gottfried Kwaku Addo reacted:

That's awesome! Congratulations.

Barnabas Nii Laryea commented:

That’s my wife.

Kwamina Tandoh posted:

Congratulations, Naa Aku Tetteh. You are a gem.

CobbyOne Nie said:

Congratulations!

Nana Yaw Owusu Karikari posted:

Congratulations.

Nana Ohemaa Akua Amponsah commented:

Congratulations to her.

Magdalene Chapman reacted:

Congratulations Gwendy

Opare Philip Israel Junior said:

Congratulations to my fellow Benscodian.

Louis Mensah commented:

A big Congratulations Naa Aku Tetteh.

Maamesaa said:

We than God. You deserve it.

Naa Aku Tetteh replied:

Thank you all. I feel honoured!

