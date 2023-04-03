Shadrack Kwasi Nuamah, a young Ghanaian man has emerged as the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) valedictorian for 2023

A young Ghanaian man named Shadrack Kwasi Nuamah has been adjudged the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) valedictorian for 2023.

The young achieved a first-class BSc Mining Engineering degree with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 88.08% from the Ghanaian university.

University celebrates Nuamah

The school made Nuamah's accomplishment public via Twitter with stunning photos.

Ghanaian man graduates as 2023 valedictorian of University of Mines. Photo credit: @UMaT_EDU_GH/Shadrack Kwasi Nuamah (LinkedIn).

Source: Twitter

''Congratulations! Mr Shadrack Kwasi Nuamah, Valedictorian for the 14th Congregation and the Overall Best Graduating Student,'' portions of the post read on Twitter.

Scores of netizens, including over 7,000, had viewed the post, which gained 26 retweets, 4 quotes, and 175 likes at the time of this publication.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Reactions to Nuamah's achievement

@GyanEric11 said:

Happy for you, brother Shadrack.

@NugsUmat reacted:

Congratulations to him.

@engineerin_more posted:

Wow! Congratulations.

@AnyimahAfiba said:

Congrats, gentleman.

