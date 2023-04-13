Ghanaian beauty queen and outstanding female entrepreneur Akua GMB turned heads at the 50th birthday party of the CEO Analaze Group, Nana Kwame

Ghanaian millionaire Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly called Cheddar, graced the event in a custom-made outfit

Top business moguls Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong rocked designer shirts and black trousers for the plush party

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The good-looking chief executive officer of Analaze Group, Nana Kwame, celebrated his 50th birthday with a mega party on Wednesday, April 13, 2023, in East Legon, Accra.

Akua GMB, Cheddar, Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong stun in classy outfits to Nana Kwame's 50th birthday party. Source: @nkonkonsa

Source: UGC

Akua GMB stuns in a pink dress

2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Sally Akua Amoakowaa, popularly called Akua GMB, looked fabulous in a turtleneck maxi dress for the star-studded birthday party.

Akua GMB slayed in a simple ponytail hairstyle and subtle makeup while accessorising her look with round stud earrings and pearly bracelets.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong pose with the birthday celebrant

Two of Ghana's industrious business moguls, Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong, looked dapper in designer long-sleeve shirts and perfect-fit black trousers for the birthday party.

The birthday celebrant Nana Kwame dressed casually in a stunning shirt and white trousers as he posed with the wealthy men.

Ghanaian billionaire Freedom Jacob Caesar looks dashing in a three-piece outfit.

Ghanaian business Freedom Jacob Caesar donned a three-piece ensemble with a matching Mobutu hat and brown leather shoes. Cheddar rocked an expensive gold wristwatch to complete his look.

Ghanaian Billionaire Cheddar And Wealthy Heir Kennedy Osei Look Classy In This Iconic Photo

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the CEO of Despite Media, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, who paid a courtesy call to the former president John Agyekum Kufour on his birthday.

Nana Kwame Bediako also attended in a stylish outfit.

As usual, the birthday celebrant and his handsome sons looked great in their pricey outfits.

Akua GMB: Ghanaian Beauty Queen Goes Blonde As She Flaunts Her Curves In Button Down Dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sally Akua Amoakowaa, one of Ghana's top beauty queens and fashion icons, who changes her hairstyle to go with each outfit.

With her unrivalled sense of style, Akua GMB never lets down her social media fans or fans of fashion.

The group CEO of Jay and Jay manages a fashion label that creates stunning attire for all her celebrity-studded events.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh