A final-year student at the International High School, Dennis Barnes, has been accepted into 125 colleges and universities in the US

The intelligent and accomplished teenager received scholarship offers totalling more than $9 million USD

The New Orleans indigene plans to study Computer Science and Criminal Justice at one of the prestigious colleges

A senior at the International High School of New Orleans (IHSNO) named Dennis Barnes has racked up acceptances into 125 colleges and universities in the US.

The driven and accomplished teenager also received more than $9 million in scholarship offers.

Barnes, 16, a member of the National Honor Society, maintained a 4.98 Grade Point Average (GPA) during his time in school.

The teen, Dennis Barnes. Photo credit: WWLTV.

The New Orleans native began applying to colleges last summer, sending applications to 200 schools nationwide. Before he knew it, he had received acceptance letters from 125 colleges and universities.

The teenager had it all planned

Speaking about his recent accomplishment, the young achiever and history-maker said,

"I filed college applications in August to raise the bar for college admissions. My mailbox was overflowing with decision letters and scholarship offers," said Barnes, according to WWLTV.

Barnes makes Guinness Book World Record history

His accomplishment is remarkable, breaking the Guinness World Record of an $8.7 million award to a Lafayette High School alumnus in 2019.

Barnes has received the most college acceptances and scholarships of any graduating senior in US history; the school is seeking confirmation from Guinness, per Because Of Them We Can.

He is still awaiting decisions from other colleges and has set a target of receiving $10 million in scholarship offers by the end of the month.

He plans to double major in Computer Science and Criminal Justice. He has received college credits by dual enrolling at the Southern University of New Orleans while in high school within the previous two years.

Due to his fluency in Spanish, the youngster also received an official qualification from the Institute Cervantes of Spain's Ministry of Education, Culture and Sports.

The Honorary Consul of Spain in New Orleans, Maria Page, recently presented Barnes with the Jose Luis Baos Award for Excellence in the Spanish Language.

