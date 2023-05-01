Abdul Rahman Lansah, a former Ghanasco student, has been crowned the UDS School of Engineering's valedictorian

He graduated from the Ghana-based university with a great Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.89

Internet users showered compliments on Lansah after the school celebrated his milestone on social media

A former student of Ghana Senior High School (Ghanasco), Abdul Rahman Lansah, has emerged as the valedictorian of the University for Development Studies (UDS) School of Engineering.

Lansah, whose academic journey began at Kobilmagu Sobriya Islamic School in Ghana, graduated with a 4.89 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) from the Ghanaian university.

Lansah's difficult past

According to UDS, the young graduate had a difficult path to receiving an education due to financial constraints.

Abdul Rahman Lansah, a former Ghanasco student, graduates as valedictorian of UDS School Of Engineering. Photo credit: @udsvibes/Dizoba Martin.

Source: Twitter

Lansah overcomes challenges

Despite the financial struggle, Lansah overcame the odds, recently graduating with a BSc in Mechanical Engineering from UDS.

The university celebrated the achievement in a Twitter post seen by YEN.com.gh.

''Congratulations to our valedictorian, Mr. Abdul Rahman Lansah, for achieving this incredible milestone! Your dedication to academic excellence is an inspiration to us all. We can't wait to see the impact you'll make in the world,'' the post read on Twitter.

Many internet users showered compliments on Lansah over the remarkable milestone.

See the posts by UDS below:

Facebook reactions to Lansah's achievement

Bawah Chakilia Sufiyan said:

Congratulations.

SirKubs Gh reacted:

4.89 CGPA in UDS? That's awesome! Congratulations.

Ghanaian lady receives GH¢12,000 as she graduates from UMaT

In another story on education, YEN.com.gh reported that Alberta Agyapomaah Tawiah, a Ghanaian lady, received GH¢12,000 for emerging as the 2023 Overall Best Female Graduating Student at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT).

She earned the distinction for her year group by earning a BSc in Mining Engineering with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 87.41%.

The institution praised the prodigy on Twitter for creating history among her classmates.

