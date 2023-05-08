A 15-year-old student, Adeoba Adedayo James, who scored 340 in UTME, said he studied and prayed hard for the exam

The 15-year-old revealed that he also watched the interviews of those who scored high in the exams to motivate himself

With an outstanding GCE result that has 4 A's and 5 B's, the smart Nigerian boy said he was still in SS 3

A brilliant Nigerian student, Adeoba Adedayo James, who is only 15 years old, has emerged victorious in his 2023 UTME (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination) with a 340 aggregate score.

The smart student scored 93 in Mathematics and 90 in Physics. He had 96 and 61 in chemistry and English language, respectively.

The young boy said he read mostly at midnight.

Adedayo practised CBT questions

In a conversation with Legit.ng's Joseph Omotayo, Adedayo said he gave his full-time reading while preparing for his UTME exam.

In his words:

"I read mostly in the midnight and practiced a lot of cbt past questions coupled with the lamlad series. I also watched interviews of people who also got very high scores on youtube to motivate me."

The brilliant student also valued the place of prayer in his success. He said he prayed a lot. The 15-year-old, still in SS 3, said he cleared his GCE result with 4 A's and 5 B's.

