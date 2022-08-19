Ghanaian students have earned sterling grades in their A-level examinations at Brampton Manor Academy in the UK

Akua Addo-Yobo and her colleague, also Akua, smashed their examinations with all As, and are headed to the university to further their studies

Brampton Manor Academy shared photos of the pair to celebrate their achievements, which gained compliments from social media users

Ghanaian students have achieved excellent grades in their A-level examinations at Brampton Manor Academy in East London, United Kingdom.

Akua Addo-Yobo and her colleague, also Akua, raised Ghana's flag high with their sterling academic milestones.

While Akua Addo-Yobo is heading off to Sydney Sussex, Cambridge University, to study HSPS, her Ghanaian sister will pursue a course in the same field at Churchill College, Cambridge University.

Photos of Ghanaian student in Brampton Manor Academy in the UK. Credit: @BramptonManor1

Source: Twitter

The school shared photos of the pair to celebrate their achievements, which gained complimentary remarks from social media users.

YEN.com.gh shared some of the comments below:

Ghanaian react on social media

@arthurupthere said:

''Go Ghana well done in your A-level exams.''

@jadyen13 commented:

''Well done Akua. Make Ghana proud.''

@antohstephan said:

''Congratulations Akua, wa ye adie3.''

@AfricanApnn commented:

''Congratulations.''

