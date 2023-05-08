The University of Ghana, Legon has announced a 2% discount on 2022/2023 academic user fees

However, the discount will only apply to some selected categories of students: full fee-paying programmes, the Accra City Campus and distance education programmes

The University said in a statement dated May 8, 2023, that the discount is to lessen the burden of students as the economic challenges bite

The University of Ghana, Legon has announced a 2% discount on approved fees for the 2022/2023 academic year for only full fee-paying programmes, the Accra City Campus and distance education programmes.

In a statement, the University explained that it was offering the discount on fees only for the current academic year to lessen the burden on students because of the current economic challenges facing the country.

The statement issued by the director of public affairs of the University Dr. Elizier T. Ameyaw-Buronyak explained further that the discount is also in response to the appeal by the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education for a one-time discount of 2% on the 15% fee increase approved by Parliament for the 2022/2023 academic year.

The controversy over the 15% increase in fees for the 2022/2023 academic year

The University of Ghana was slammed for allegedly charging unapproved fees for the 2022/2023 academic year.

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) took on the university for increasing fees by 15%.

However, in the statement, the University explained that after a series of meetings with the parliamentary committee and NUGS and GTEC, it emerged that the claims that the University was charging illegal fees were untrue.

"The Parliamentary Select Committee on Education at a meeting convened on February 9, 2023, with representatives from UG Management and UG student leaders, the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and the Ministry of Education, to deliberate on the matter, established that UG had indeed complied with the Fees and Charges Act, 2022 (Act 1080), by charging the approved 15 % increase of fees over the fees approved by Parliament," the University defended.

