Okudzeto Ablakwa has made more damaging allegations about the National Cathedral project in the fourth part of his exposés from the US

According to him, the US directors of the project have failed to file tax returns for a non-profit, fundraising company affiliated with the project since 2021

He warns that the US government may soon revoke the tax-exempt status of the National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Inc due to the non-filing of tax returns

The fourth epistle of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's revelations on the National Cathedral project alleges that the US directors have failed to file their tax returns since 2021.

For many experts, the annual filing of tax returns is a legal, moral and social duty that every responsible entity, especially one affiliated with a country, must adhere to.

The construction site of the National Cathedral of Ghana (L) and an aerial view of the ongoing project. Source: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

But according to the opposition Member of Parliament for North Tongu, the deep-seated shadiness of the controversial National Cathedral project has reached the US where a corporation has been founded to raise funds for the project in Ghana.

"This lawless attitude has been replicated in the United States. The sages say a leopard never changes its spots," after recounting some of the controversial issues the cathedral project has stirred up since its inception.

The infamous trio of governors of the National Cathedral

The lawmaker who has launched a one-man campaign to expose the Cathedral project over alleged illegalities and corruption-related activities said he is worried that the National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Foundation, Inc, the US-registered entity, could lose its tax-exempt status.

He stated that in the US the failure of a corporation to submit its annual tax returns its tax-exempt status could be revoked.

"...the infamous trio governors: President Vernon Darko, Eric Okyere Darko and Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah — how come all these actors are violently disregarding the law by refusing to file their Form 990 with the IRS?” he was worried.

Dr Opoku-Mensah lied when he suggested tax returns have been filed

He also said an attempt on Saturday, May 6, 2023, by the executive director of the National Cathedral Secretary Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah that tax returns have been filed is false.

"It is acutely horrifying that people purporting to be building the Lord’s temple cannot stop the constant falsehoods and deception," he jabbed.

National Cathedral secretariat hits back at Ablakwa

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the National Cathedral Secretariat responded to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's earlier accusations of identity theft in the USA.

Executive Director of the National Cathedral project Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah said the MP for North Tongu is deliberating distorting facts to mislead the public and muck rack the project.

The National Cathedral Secretariat said in a statement dated May 4, 2023, that although the digits of the Social Security Number of a dead man are the same as the Employers Identity Number of the National Cathedral entity in the US, they are not in any way linked.

National Cathedral secretariat responds to Ablakwa's 5 bombshells

Also, the National Cathedral Secretariat released a statement to counter five allegations or bombshells by MP Okudzeto Ablakwa about the project.

The Secretariat said in the statement dated May 2, 2023, that the allegations are false and meant to damage the reputation of the project and the people associated with it.

The Secretariat further responded to each of the five allegations in the four-page statement.

