Princess Korkor Boateng, an 18-year-old girl, has become the youngest-ever qualified chartered accountant in Ghana

The brilliant young lady achieved the feat while being part of the 2023 year batch of the UGBS

Princess' achievement has won her many accolades on social media as many netizens were impressed by it

The University of Ghana has announced that one of its students at UGBS has become the youngest to graduate with the highest professional level in accounting.

Princess Korkor Boateng, who is 18 years old, has made history by becoming the nation of Ghana's youngest-ever person to become a chartered accountant.

This was announced on the official Twitter handle of the premier Ghanaian university, where Princess was greatly congratulated for achieving the highly coveted feat.

“Princess Korkor Boateng, Level 400 UGBS Student, for emerging as the youngest person ever, at age 18, to qualify to be a Chartered Accountant in Ghana, for 2023. Ayekoo," an attached flier read.

Ghanaians congratulate Princess Korkor Boating on her achievement

The historic achievement of Princess has got social media buzzing with reactions, with many celebrating her with heartwarming messages.

Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh gathered.

@Maveric74976136 said:

Wow. Let us hand over the economy to her let her work her magic coz eii

@EbenezerASorsey commented:

Congratulations Princess. The sky is the limit, be an inspiration to the youth, particularly the ladies.

@EliKpodo indicated:

Congratulations, Princess Korkor. Incredible feat. What a milestone! Great, great & kudos to all who made this happen, @ugbsofficial

@ShattaSarkBhim mentioned:

Wow!! Soooo proud of her. Apparently, she entered Legon at the Age of 14yrs

See the post from the University of Ghana below:

