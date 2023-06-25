The Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (PRESEC-Legon) won The Sharks Quiz 2023 competition on Saturday, June 24

The team representing the Accra-based school defeated the contest from Adisadel College to win the trophy and GH¢20,000 cash prize

Beautiful photos showing the moment PRESEC-Legon received the cash prize gathered compliments online

The Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (PRESEC-Legon) emerged winners of this year's The Sharks Quiz contest in the final against Adisadel College on Saturday, June 24.

The Odade3 Boys had earlier defeated St Augustine's College, another Central Region all-boys school, in the semi-finals before clinching victory over Adisco.

The winning cash prize

PRESEC-Legon previously won the trophy in 2020 with 145 points against Adisco's 60. Saturday's contest was the Accra-based senior high school's fourth consecutive final in the all-around quiz contest at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra, said 3news.

For their winning prize, PRESEC-Legon received GH¢20,000 and gold medals for the contestants.

Meanwhile, Manna International School from the Ashanti Region defeated DPS International in the final to win the Junior Sharks Quiz. They took home GH¢10,000 as the cash prize.

Peeps praise PRESEC-Legon

YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments.

Scolastica_bella posted:

Blue is always the colour. You made Presec proud.

Niikofix commented:

I was never wrong when I chose PRESEC over Peters and Botwey.

I.am.jeremy reacted:

I saw it coming already…from the last animation image @thesharksquiz posted…The Presec guy’s hand was touching the trophy already…who realized that?.

Maagyeiwaaaaaaaaaaa said:

Oseyy Presec.

