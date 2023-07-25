Several people have reacted to a viral video of an assault incident involving two Adisadel College students

The disturbing footage shows a final years student violently attacking a junior in one of the school's Quaque House dormitories

Online users, particularly Twitter users, have reacted angrily to the video doing the rounds on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Scores of people have reacted to a video of an assault incident involving two Adisadel College students in Cape Coast in Ghana's Central Region.

The incident is said to have occurred in one of the school's Quaque House dormitories, where a senior was captured on tape violently attacking a junior.

Ghanaians react to violent Adisadel College incident. Photo credit: @AdisadelCoIIege.

Source: Twitter

GES reacts

The school has reportedly dismissed the culprit in response to the disturbing video after it started making the rounds on social media.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has lauded the school for taking swift action to suspend the abuser pending further investigation.

Anger has erupted over the horrific footage, following the main incident and the subsequent emerging issues.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions posted on Twitter by netizens.

@JustNanaAma said:

"In light of the video from Adisadel College, I would like to reiterate an old point: Public boarding schools in Ghana must go."

@adisco_2009 posted:

''Adisadel College was built on a solid Christian foundation. As santaclausians, such behaviour will not be tolerated. The culprit has also been referred to the police for further action.''

@JeromeOtchere commented:

''I don't know the school rules, but why is the horrific bullying at Adisadel College, as seen in that video, not a police case? Such dastardly conduct shouldn't be countenanced anywhere. How others stood by without intervening says a lot about how many of today's young people think.''

@GhConcra reacted:

''That Adisadel College boy in the video should not only be suspended but dismissed and jailed with hard labour; he's a threat to society.''

Adisadel College receives a GH¢4,000 reward for winning Central Regional Championship

In a previous story, Adisadel College defeated Mfantsipim School in the final of the Central Regional Championship of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

Despite Mfantsipim having an early lead in the third round with 37 points, the top-tier school overcame its fiercest opponent with 43 points.

Adisadel College also defeated St. Augustine's College and Aggrey Memorial Zion Senior High School to represent their school in the regional final.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh