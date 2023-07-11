Adisadel College has won the Central Regional Championship final of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contest

The school was adjudged the winner after triumphing over Mfantsipim and two other schools in the region

The impressive results that earned them the milestone have been uploaded on Twitter, which garnered praises from netizens

Adisadel College emerged as the winner of the Central Regional Championship final of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) competition after defeating Mfantsipim School.

The top-tier school defeated their fiercest opponent with 43 points despite Mfantsipim taking an earlier lead in the third round with 37 points.

Adisadel College wins 2023 NSMQ Central Regional Championship final. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana.

Adisadel College also triumphed over St. Augustine's College and Aggrey Memorial Zion Senior High School to win the regional final contest to represent their school in the national regional final. The latter schools bagged 31 and 26 points, respectively.

NSMQGhana shares results

The @NSMQGhana posted the results of the final Central Regional Championship, which elicited excitement among fans.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh about the milestone, the former headmaster of T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School, Kumasi, Ibrahim Kwaku Gyasi, lauded Adisadel College.

''I am not a former school student, but they have done well. ''I'm sure they worked hard for it. I can only wish them well and say, may the best school win at the national level.

''Congratulations to Adisadel College,'' the Ghanaian educationist told YEN.com.gh.

See the @NSMQGhana post below:

People can't contain their joy

Many posted congratulations in the comments section of the @NSMQGhana post

@elomekobla said:

Well done, zebra boys. Better luck next time for my amphitheatre people.

@1unknown_eshun commented:

If I no go Adisco, like ego pain me waaa.

@niimacronie said:

Normal settings. We do this every year. ADISCO RAISE YOUR BODY!

@gherhylle posted:

Santa eeh Moga eeh can we be tight this year? I mean.

@KwabenaOA teased:

Kwaabotwe waawiooooo Adisco edi first, Augusco edi second Kwaabotwe waawiooooo.

@nanaduku bragged:

Science and Maths quiz? light work for Adisco.

@_kwansa commented:

Hahaha! Up Santaclausians!!! The progression in each round.

@dennisapiah posted:

Hahaha too easy.

@BigJoeBooks said:

Oh, we dey wait for the scores o.

@kofiken77 commented:

It was never in doubt. The comeback kings had something for us. Congrats lads.

@kubsssssss said:

Go to a proper school, you say no ah, what again should we do?

@_KingJoshua posted:

If I no go this school like ereally go pain me waaa.

@alhaji_ckb said:

Immediately I saw a nerd in adisco, I knew they will win.

@Yoursweetboyy posted:

Adisco really do the contest. What a comeback.

@skiny_mimz mentioned:

Adisadel erh eno be say moff but we good.

