Adisadel College received GH¢4,000 after winning the 2023 NSMQ Central Regional Championship

The school defeated Mfantsipim School, St. Augustine's College, and Aggrey Memorial Zion to win the regional competition on Saturday

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, a former headmaster of T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School, Kumasi, showered accolades on the school

Adisadel College defeated Mfantsipim School in the final of the Central Regional Championship of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

Despite Mfantsipim having an early lead in the third round with 37 points, the top-tier school overcame its fiercest opponent with 43 points.

Adisadel College also defeated St. Augustine's College and Aggrey Memorial Zion Senior High School to represent their school in the national regional final. The latter received 31 and 26 points, respectively. For winning the Central Regional Championship, Adisadel College got GH¢4,000.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh about the achievement a former headmaster of T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School, Kumasi Ibrahim Kwaku Gyasi, lauded Adisadel College.

''I am not a former pupil, but they have performed admirably. They must have worked really hard for it.

''I can only wish them luck and say that the greatest school should win at the national level,'' the Ghanaian educationist told YEN.com.gh.

Aggrey Memorial Zion SHS defeats Ghana National College

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Aggrey Memorial Zion Senior High School (SHS) advanced to the Central regional finals of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contest.

The team representing the school garnered 46 points to defeat their closest contender Ghana National College with 32 points in the Central Region.

The fierce contest, which came off on Monday, July 10, also saw Obiri Yeboah Senior High School (SHS) emerge with 26 points and Apam Senior High School with 20 points, respectively.

Anglican SHS wins NSMQ Ashanti Regional Championship

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Anglican Senior High School was adjudged the winner of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Ashanti regional competition.

In the regional finale Anglican SHS competed against Prempeh College and SIMMS SHS.

