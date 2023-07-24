Kofi Emmanuel, a student at Kumasi Technical University, conducted a loyalty test on his supposed girlfriend Priscilla

He got shocked when she denied having any connection with him and revealed her actual boyfriend's name as Philemon

The test was featured on the YouTube channel Campus With Sharkboy and has garnered significant attention, sparking discussions about trust and relationships

Kofi Emmanuel, a young student at Kumasi Technical University in the Ashanti Region, was left in shock after conducting a loyalty test on his supposed girlfriend, Priscilla.

The test, featured on Campus With Sharkboy's YouTube channel, saw Kofi expressing confidence that Priscilla would acknowledge him as her boyfriend.

However, when confronted, Priscilla denied any involvement with Emmanuel, revealing that her actual boyfriend's name was Philemon.

KsTU student in shock after putting girlfriend through loyalty test Photo credit: CampusWithSharkboy

Source: UGC

"Don't mind him. He's not my boyfriend. He's lying. My boyfriend is called Philemon", she said.

Ghanaians react to video of KsTU loyalty test

The unexpected revelation has drawn significant attention and reactions from viewers, highlighting the complexities of relationships and the impact of loyalty tests on trust and emotions.

@infinityinfinity3819 said:

Shark ... seriously men love women for real unconditionally but women don't.... as men of this generation gotta understand this fact

@snd0551 indicated:

To be honest, the guys are always loyal than the ladies. I’m using this program for my case study

@Sol_De_Oro mentioned:

It’s a cold world out there, Kofi. Stay strong brother ✊

@megacadman2167 stated:

Watching shark boy destroy relationships is my priority now

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian man whose girlfriend failed a loyalty test speaks

Meanwhile, a young man from Ghana has spoken up about what it's like to have your girlfriend turn on you after you've given everything to the relationship.

Seth Mensah, the young guy who recently found himself in the spotlight on social media after his fiancée failed a loyalty test twice, discussed how he handled the matter in a video spotted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok.

Ghanaian lady confesses during loyalty test with Sharkboy after mentioning two wrong names

In other news, a man from Ghana named Nana Kofi Konadu Mensah, also known as Seth Mensah conducted a loyalty test to determine whether his girlfriend was devoted to him.

Sharkboy, a well-known college YouTuber in Ghana, conducted the test on his channel in front of the camera.

