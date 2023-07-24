A video of Twene Jonas reacting to Cecilia Dapaah's stolen money has got people talking

The outspoken social commentator appealed to the court to release the two accused persons standing trial in the case

Netizens who reacted to the video agreed with Twene Jonas over his suggestion on the matter

US-based Ghanaian socialite Twene Jonas has waded into the ongoing saga involving Cecilia Dapaah, who has become a talking point after it was reported that two of her house helps had stolen $1 million and other valuables from her home.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Twene Jonas, who was sharing his views on the development, implored the court hearing the case to release the two house helps, Patience Botwe and Sarah Agyei.

He opined that the duo stole the money after realising that it was probably ill-gotten by their boss.

Twene Jonas believes that the two should be allowed to use the money to better their lives.

"I am pleading with the court not to jail them, release them, they should use the money to better their lives and also set up a company."

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 2,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians commend Twene Jonas over his comment

Netizens who reacted to the video agreed with Twene Jonas over his comments, with others also asking for the embattled minister to be prosecuted.

Kojokwarteng stated:

Wen u talk p3…they will say u like insults…that’s the truth

WISDOM SPEAKING stated:

wisdom speaks The truth will always defeat Lays 24/7

FrankTod commented:

Hw3 she should deposit it in the bank for them to suspect her

izzadwoa added:

the should report to imf thst their money has been shared among themselves

pat indicated:

this's serious oh Ghana daaben?imagine resulting odawna she claimed she use 43million dollars eeeeih

Cecilia Dapaah arrested

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cecilia Abena Dapaah had been placed under arrest by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on Monday, July 24, 2023, as she is a suspect of corruption and corruption-related offences.

She was picked up over revelations that $1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis were stolen from her home by her house helps.

