A traditional priestess has cursed the alleged thief of a phone stolen from her son who was in school

The priestess went to the senior high school her son attends wearing red and white traditional garb

The incident was recorded by a student who expressed concerns about the safety of students in the school

A traditional priestess, in her full traditional garb, stormed Lashibi Senior High School to curse a student who allegedly stole her son's phone.

She claimed her son's phone was stolen last Friday, July 28, 2023.

In a video of the incident, the priestess is seen with a bottle in her left hand and a bell in her right hand. She was also heard reciting incantations

She paced up and down on the school pavement and interacted with some people on the premises.

The video was recorded by a student who expressed shock at what was unfolding.

"This is Lashibi Senior High, a fetish priestess just entered the school because there is no security. The woman is saying someone stole her son's phone," the student narrated.

"It is really hard in Accra. So, are we safe in this school? You are in this school and a fetish priestess has come into the school, look at what she is doing."

Traditionalists in the spotlight

Traditionalists have recently received attention because of the relative tension between Archbishop Charles Agyinasare and the people of Nogokpo.

YEN.com.gh reported that during a sermon, Agyinasare had described Nogokpo as the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region.

Some Nogokpo natives took issue with the preacher's comments and demanded an apology.

The Nogokpo shrine vowed to deal with Agyinasare following the comments and gave him a 14-day ultimatum two months ago.

Agyinasare taunts Nogokpo

In the most recent development, YEN.com.gh reported that the preacher mocked the 14-day ultimatum cult members of a shrine at Nogokpo gave him.

For the preacher, the saga was a testament to the power of the Christian God over what he called lesser gods.

"I am an example that if you are a child of God and they pour libation and they give you 14 days to live, after 60 days you will still be dancing," he said during a recent sermon.

