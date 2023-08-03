Archbishop Charles Agyinasare has said because he seeks the heart of God, the threats on his life by cult members at Nogokpo have come to nothing

He made the comments on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, during a sermon titled "Who Rules the Cosmic Realm: Dominating the Cosmic Realm"

According to him, God will not allow any harm to come to him because he is not yet done with his divine mission of teaching, healing the sick and delivering people from the forces of darkness

Founder of Perez Chapel International Archbishop Charles Agyinasare has mocked the 14-day ultimatum cult members of a shrine at Nogokpo gave him to apologise for comments deemed disrespectful.

The popular televangelist told his congregants on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, during a sermon titled "Who Rules the Cosmic Realm: Dominating the Cosmic Realm" that because he is a child of God, lesser gods can't touch him.

"I am an example that if you are a child of God and they pour libation and they give you 14 days to live, after 60 days you will still be dancing..." he said while dancing.

The outspoken preacher said despite the hullabaloo and threats on his life following his comments about the revered thunder deity in the Volta Region town, he remains unscathed.

"That history can never be erased because it was done publicly. All the TV stations took it, social media took it that the gods of thunder and the ancestors will show Agyinasare who controls the cosmic realm and after 60 days we are still here," Agyinasare said to a loud applause from congregants.

He said he will live many more years to come because his divine mission has not come to an end.

"I am not going now. It is not time for me to go yet. I have some devils to cast out, some more sick to heal, people to empower and more teachings to release," he added.

In June, livid chiefs and residents of Nogokpo in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region issued a 14-day ultimatum to Archbishop Agyinasare to engage in peace talks for saying that "Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region."

Although he didn't honour the 14-day ultimatum, he was given another ultimatum by the Somey Traditional Council to apologise and retract his controversial comments about Nogokpo. He is yet to honour that invitation too.

The thunder deity at Nogokpo is feared for its ability to strike dead persons who are deemed to have incurred its wrath.

Watch the full video of Agyinasare's sermon on Tuesday here. The part he speaks about being alive after 60 days comes 47 minutes into the full clip.

Nogokpo is not the name of the shrine

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the paramount chief of the traditional area that encompasses Nogokpo has distanced himself from the 14-day ultimatum extended to Archbishop Charles Agyinasare by the Nogokpo chief Torgbui Saba IV.

Torgbiga Adamah III said the comments were made about the Nogokpo shrine and not the Nogokpo people.

According to him until the people of Nogokpo officially make a complaint about Agyinasare's controversial comments about the town, the SomeyTraditional Council that he presides over will not act.

He also disclosed that Nogokpo is not the name of the shrine as many have misconstrued, revealing that the shrine is called Gbakadza.

