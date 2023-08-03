On July 4, 2023, a student of the Kwame University of Science and Technology (KNUST) attempted to jump from a balcony in the Brunei hostel

However, three students prevented him from going on with his intentions by talking to him and helping him off the balcony

The university has appreciated the brotherly love and concerns the three boys showed to their colleague in distress

The Vice Chancellor of Kwame University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has hounoured the three students who successfully prevented a colleague from taking his life.

The three who are all residents of Brunei Hall are Theophilus Amo Oduro Aboagye, Kwabena Amoako Marfo and James Michael Mozley Nsafoa.

They were given the "Special Award Category" during the inaugural Vice Chancellor's Students' Excellence Awards ceremony, which took place in the KNUST Great Hall. 43 additional individuals received awards for their exceptional efforts in sports and academics.

Before presenting the award, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Akosua Dickson said the three students exhibited bravery and selflessness while rescueing their colleague.

“I don’t want to remind you of that unfortunate incident that happened at Brunei. I thank the almighty God, and but for the bravery, boldness, courage, and selflessness of these three sons of mine, the story would have been different. But for the love these three showed for their brother. They just held him... they just held him."

Watch the video below:

Commendation

The award was received by the SRC President of KNUST, Frank Owusu, on behalf of the awardees.

Frank thanked the VC for organising such an event to recognise deserving students.

He promised that they will continue to protect KNUST's prestigious title as the world's best university in terms of educational quality in 2023.

KNUST student attempts to take his life

On July 4, 2023 three male residents of Brunei intervened and prevented a colleague from jumping from the top floor to the ground.

The young man who left a note giving reasons why he wanted to end it attempted to jump from the balcony of the fifth floor of the hostel.

In a video that went viral on social media, the student was seen hanging from a window while four people were bringing him to safety.

The victim, according to the VC, has undergone multiple phases of counseling, and his status is now stable. As a result, he is proceeding with his academic work without difficulty.

