Bedu Jeremiah, a student living with a physical impairment, has opened up about his aspiration to become a professional car designer

In a snippet of a yet-to-be-released documentary, the learner details the heartbreaking social stigma many attach to him

Despite the challenges, the Adabraka Presby Basic School student is motivated to overcome them to attain his life goals

Physically Challenged Ghanaian learner, Bedu Jeremiah, aspires to establish a career in Ghana's automobile industry as a car designer.

The young Adabraka Presby Basic School student is determined to triumph over the mountains of challenges life has thrown at him to attain this ambition.

Physically challenged student Bedu Jeremiah shares his desire to become a car designer amid challenges. Photo credit: Joy Learning/adomtv.

Source: Instagram

Dealing with social stigma

In a yet-to-be-aired documentary titled, A Slipping Dream on Joy Learning, the youngster describes the social stigma and stereotype he's had to deal with.

Despite the rejection from some people due to his condition, Jeremiah wants to attain higher education beyond his current academic status to realise his dream.

''... I want to become one of the greatest artists worldwide. I want to become a car designer ... I want to learn and become a better person,'' he said in a snippet video posted on Instagram.

The emotional footage triggered the feeling of many who watched the clip many times.

See the video below:

Peeps react to the video of Jeremiah

At the time of this publication, only a few people had reached out to comment on the footage of the physically challenged young man.

Aqueenandmore777 commented:

My alma mater.

Kwabena_asare135 posted:

You will be okay; trust God.

Physically challenged man vigorously digs manhole

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a touching video of a physically challenged man digging a manhole despite his situation sparked the emotions of netizens on social media.

It is unclear who tasked him to dig the hole to earn something to live on, but the video has been viewed many times.

Instagram user Hypemasters posted the footage on his vibrant account, where he prayed for God to bless the physically challenged man.

Disabled woman gets help

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that a physically challenged Ghanaian widow, Beatrice, received keys to her own house thanks to the philanthropist Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa.

The 38-year-old widow, who recently lost his son, garnered attention after the philanthropist posted about her plight on social media.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa detailed the heart-wrenching situation of the physically challenged woman.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh