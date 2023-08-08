A Ghanaian man, Samuel Asante, has made it out of rehab after he looked dejected due to abuse of hard substances

Samuel, who had been using hard substances for years, was found on the streets of Kumasi by actor and YouTuber Gunshot, who decided to help him

After spending substantial time in the facility, Sammy came out looking rejuvenated and mentally focused, sharing his future plans with Gunshot

A Ghanaian man named Samuel Asante has successfully emerged from a challenging period of substance abuse, marking a heartwarming triumph over addiction.

Samuel, who had been grappling with the detrimental effects of hard substances for several years, was discovered in a dejected state on the streets of Kumasi. His story took a positive turn when actor and YouTuber Gunshot extended a helping hand.

Samuel's journey to recovery began when Gunshot stumbled upon him in his deplorable state. Recognizing the need for intervention, Gunshot made the decision to support Samuel's rehabilitation process. Samuel embarked on the transformative path towards recovery and is already looking way better than before.

Samuel, in a discussion with Gunshot, shared his determination to change his life for the better and vowed not to go back to his old ways.

Ghanaians excited about Samuel's transformation

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users.

lilianaddaiboateng commented:

Who else has realized that Uncle Sammy actually looks like a rich man❤You shall be a great uncle and thumbs up to Gunshot and his crew

@mercyasare6770 reacted:

Aww see him like a borger credits to OG and his team may God always blesses you so much

mss_rhoo said:

I love the agreement you’re making them sign, great move Gun… God bless

@user-jh8mx9qo1t commented:

Camera man be mood let’s go let’s go , Sammy is healthy now @OfficialGunshotTV you really have a place in God’s heart

Lady makes it out of rehab

In another story, Ras Nene, in a video, expressed joy after seeing the transformation of former hard substance user Abigail.

Plus 1 TV, a YouTube media house, discovered Abigail in the trenches of Kumasi, looking skinny and deformed due to the use of hard substances.

The channel decided to help Abigail, and in the video, they showed the world the massive change and transformation Abigail had undergone since her rehabilitation.

