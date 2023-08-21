Every academic year, University students in their final year are tasked to do project work in a specific area of study

Some students of the University of Cape Coast, in fulfilling the requirements for a first degree, created a self-guided map of the old site of the campus

The students were supervised by their lecturer Dr Stephen Moore who is also a computational scientist and mathematician

A group of students from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) have created a self-guided map of the school as their project work.

The lecturer who supervised the final year project work of the students who shared the video on his social media channel said he was proud of his students.

Dr Stephen Moore said the project work was done by some students in 2022. Dr Stephen Moore is a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast's Mathematics Department. He is also a Computational Scientist.

A collage of the self-guided map and the supervisor Dr Stephen Moore Photo credit: @moorekwesi Source: YouTube

The video shows the map of the old site of UCC. It starts from the gate, which is popularly known as West gate, heading towards the old administration block.

A detour is made to show the Sports Complex on the right and the taxi rank to the left of the first junction. The map shows the Old Library and the old administration block. It subsequently shows the UCC hospital, the old site round about, and the three halls at the old site.

The self-guided map can help anyone who is new to the University's campus navigate the old site without challenges.

In February 2023, Dr Stephen Moore won a $30,000 dollar grant from Google for research purposes.

The purpose of the grant is for Dr Moore to continue research in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) in low-resource languages in Ghana and Africa.

Watch the video below:

