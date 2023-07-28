Dr Stephen Moore is a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast's Mathematics Department

He shared an image on his Twitter page which showed where all the teaching assistants he has had in UCC are

All seven of them are in the United States of America furthering their studies in various mathematical fields

A lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Dr Stephen Moore has shared an image showing where all the Teaching Assistants (TAs) he has had are and what they are doing.

In a tweet, Dr Moore showed that all seven TAs he has had since he started teaching at UCC have travelled outside Ghana to continue their education.

The students are all pursuing further studies in various areas of Mathematics. Dr Moore’s post showed how proud he was to have mentored such students and also, possibly written recommendation letters for them.

A collage of Dr Moore and his seven Teaching Assistants who are all in the USA studying Photo credit: @moorekwesi Source: Twitter

He jokingly said since all seven ended up in America, the country must think of paying him some money. He tweeted that:

“My Teaching Assistants since I started teaching at the University of Cape Coast, Ghana. May be USA government should start paying me for my labor.”

Dr. Stephen Moore is into AI and machine learning. He’s also a lecturer at UCC's Department of Maths and Statistics. He has extensive knowledge in the application of computing in different fields.

Comments on social media

There have been some reactions to Dr Moore's post. Some asked him to write their recommendation letters so they could also further their education while others applauded him for such good mentorship.

Read some of the comments below:

@Gr8KingJosh said:

Nice one. How I wish you could as well post students who weren’t close as students and how you assisted them with recommendation letters to also pursue such a journey. I hope the narrative of “I don’t know you” has changed.

@cosbyNiklaus commented:

This is what we call mentor, supervisor etc. God bless you for your support

@nabahel wrote:

We're always proud of you Prof. Thank you.

@jnr_agbesi indicated:

That's a great mentorship. God bless you Dr.

@Kophi18 said:

That’s great mentorship, Dr. God bless you.

@SuakAmid commented:

God bless you Dr. You are doing great.

@SuakAmid said:

Dr, I was your student in 2019 and I would love to join your TAs out there to have my MSc studies. Please I need your assistance to secure funding opportunities.

Teaching Assistant at KNUST said she will continue to sell her sobolo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady who got a first class at KNUST while combining business with schooling has been made a Teaching Assistant.

One would think Jivana Danquah would stop the sobolo business she was doing to focus on her Teaching Assistant job but she said she wouldn't.

"I was helping my mum since it became a huge burden to finance my schooling and feed us as well. The business provided a great source of funding for my university education."

She said her TA role will not affect her business although she must now find innovative ways of selling her products going forward.

Source: YEN.com.gh