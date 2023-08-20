Students at the Sogakope Senior High School in Ghana's Volta Region have produced a five-in-one farming machine

In a video, three learners, including two males and a female, highlight the impressive components of the machine

The footage, posted on Facebook by Keta Vibes, has been watched many times, with many praising the team

Students at the Sogakope Senior High School in Ghana's Volta Region have built an all-in-one agricultural machine to make farming less daunting and attractive.

The team of three innovators unveiled the machine, which can perform tasks like slashing, spraying, harrowing, seed-sowing, and even hole-digging for planting in a video.

Team displays the machine to an audience

In the footage seen by YEN.com.gh, the students, two males and a female, showcase the agricultural machine to a gathering.

The team accentuated the impressive features of the machine to an audience. The video of the young innovators posted to Facebook by Keta Vibes raked in views, with many praising the team.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the innovation

Many who took to the comments section praised the team for their creativity.

Sam Y. Kaletsi commented:

Great, but it should have been tested on the land rather than on tiles. Congratulations.

Daniel Kumi Owusu reacted:

This is how a nation develops. Well done, guys.

Ankamah Prince mentioned:

Well done, future leaders.

Oswell Isaac Kwesi Jonah said:

That's nice. Congrats, guys. Keep it up.

Maxwell Agortey commented:

Great job, keep up the amazing work.

Ghanaian Engineer Builds artificial arms

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Emmanuel Wireko-Brobby, a Senior Clinical Engineer and Technologist at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, developed another groundbreaking innovation.

The visionary Ghanaian professional created prosthetic arms from plastic waste, which he indicates can be made with just less than GH¢20.

According to the engineer, he sees his interventions as his way of contributing to the growth of society as it curbs plastic pollution and solves a vital humanitarian issue at the same time.

Source: YEN.com.gh