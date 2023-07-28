Dr Clement Apaak has blamed the rising incidents of indiscipline on SHS campuses on the relegation of PTAs to the background

The politician and educationist noted that in the past, parents actively helped school administrators to manage and enforce discipline but that is not the case now

His comments follow recent incidents of violence and indiscipline on campuses across the country

New arrangements under the free Senior High School (SHS) system regarding the organisation of the Parent-Teacher Associations (PTA) have been blamed for rising incidents of indiscipline in schools.

NDC MP for Builsa South Clement Apaak believes because PTAs have been relegated to the background under the free SHS, they have been rendered ineffective as parents are no longer able to take part in decisions that will ensure discipline among students.

"It is worrying and unfortunate", he said during an interview with 3 News.

The Member of Parliament's Select Committee on Education added:

“It is beginning to seem as though with the introduction of the free SHS policy, there has been an emergence of indiscipline...the role of PTAs has largely become voluntary, many parents are no longer engaged, and they are not participating," he said.

He said in the past when parents actively helped school administrators to manage and enforce discipline, the free SHS system has destroyed that.

Reports of indiscipline in schools on the rise

The comments by the NDC MP follow a series of violent incidents reported on SHS campuses across the country.

On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, police personnel had to fire warning shots to disperse a crowd of students that clashed with another group.

La-Dadekotopon Municipal Education Director Habiba Kotoma has explained that the incident happened between students but an eyewitness said it was between students and townfolks.

Habiba Kotoma told Citi News that calm has returned and that the matter is being investigated by the police.

Wa Technical School incident

Not long ago, Wa Technical Institute in the Upper West region grabbed news headlines after a housemaster was assaulted by a student.

Teachers at the second-cycle technical school threatened to will leave campus unless the student is dismissed.

But the headmaster of the school, Saaka Adams, intervened and urged the teachers, as well as some parents who stormed the campus of the chaos that ensued on campus, to calm down.

Violent assault incident at Adisadel College remains fresh

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh also reported recently that the Adisadel College student who assaulted a fellow student has been arrested by police in the Central Region.

The student is facing charges of causing harm and assault after the Attorney General had ordered police to probe the matter.

The student was released to the Adisadel College headteacher after the arrest and will be hauled before a court on Friday, July 28, 2023.

