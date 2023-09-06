Aburi Girls' Senior High School students held a clothing exhibition as part of their WASSCE practicals

Ghanaian Twitter blogger @SIKAOFFICIAL1 shared stunning visuals of the ceremony on his platform

Since emerging on social media, people have basked in the beauty of their works, as many praised them

Aburi Girls' Senior High School students held a practical clothing exhibition as part of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Stunning visuals capturing scenes at the ceremony were posted online by Ghanaian Twitter blogger @SIKAOFFICIAL1.

Aburi Girls' SHS students display stunning designs for WASSCE practicals. Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1.

Source: Twitter

The videos and photos accentuate the impressive display of talent and needlework of the clothes.

@SIKAOFFICIAL1 posted the video on social media on August 15, 2023. The post raked in massive views along with comments.

At the time of this publication, over 107,000 people had seen the post, with many praising the designs of the learners.

See the visuals below:

Reactions as Aburi Girls Senior High School exhibits their designs for WASSCE practicals.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

@MrDenuome commented:

This is beautiful. I hope Addo D doesn't start taxing students with talent.

@Owusuivy commented:

Wow, beautiful talent display.

@twentyonetrim posted;

The 10% tax should be invested in Aburi Girls.

Ggyimii mentioned:

Great talent, they tried.

@AchimotaSark commented:

They should teach this in our school: more practicals, not Aki Ola and Approaches nonsense.

@AmarexJay said:

Interesting and beautiful. If every course has a business side and is exhibited in our high schools, students will emerge as entrepreneurs after school. Bepow so Hann, well done.

@Owuraqu_filip commented:

This is the way forward .. the theory should reduced drastically.

@Gentle_Prince said:

Wow, this is amazing.

@Cekond_Son reacted:

These dresses are top quality. They shouldn't finish and come and tell us they want to sit in the office because nothing dey der.

@Amerrley reacted:

This is what we should be doing more.. more practicals, less theory! We all loved practicals during school times. The theory was boring as hell. I love to see this.

Taadi man designs umbrella from pure water sachets

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a hardworking creative, only known as Wahab, designed an umbrella with pure water sachets.

This innovation will help address the plastic pollution menace in the country.

The young fashion designer in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana, garnered attention after impressive photos of his work emerged on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh