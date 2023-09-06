Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has posted a message from a crush requesting a date with her

The man, known as Stephen, requested her phone number to get to know the acclaimed media star better

The note's screenshot, which she shared on her Twitter account, received a flood of reactions, with many people laughing out loud

The General Manager of GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah, has released a message a crush sent her requesting an outing to dine and wine with her.

The man, who identified himself as Stephen, was passionate about getting to know the media personality.

Nana Aba Anamoah released fan's request for an outing outing to dine and wine with her. Photo credit: @thenanaaba (Twitter)/Westend61.

Details of Cape Coaster's message

In the message seen by YEN.com.gh, Stephen emphasised he'd be over the moon to have the phone number of the acclaimed media colossus. His impassioned note to the Nana Aba Anamoah, which has since garnered attention, read:

"What's at your end this day of our Lord? In brief, I would like to take you out for dine, wine, and little chat if you fancy therefore, it has become necessity to grab cellular phone digit if you don't mind? Ain't wealthy dude.

''I'm a Cape Coaster and this is my cellular phone digit...I would love to read from you, super mega celeb in our glorious n' gracious country-Ghana. The official name Stephen anyway! I would be over the moon if I grab your cellular phone digit ASAP, tbh," Stephen said.

The message had been viewed more than 252,000 times at the time of this publication. Many found it funny.

Reactions as man requests an outing with Nana Aba Anamoah

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

@_KAKUS said:

I'm certain my g went to borrow these nice moving words from an encyclopedia. Whoaat.

@Kobbystone_1 asked:

Why he dey write some book or something.

@MrDacosta7 commented:

Idolo number needs to be provided ASAP, Nana.

@manaaf_official posted:

This will definitely be a short guy cus the confidence is giving.

@isabibookies001 posted:

We need more men like this.

@NANAKWAME said:

When your mom is British, and your dad is American.

@ISH_ANNAN commented:

Oh Nana, sloooooww you didn't cover everything….. Twitter for fbi go find this one soon.

@mickydarlen commented:

The guy chop some bet waaaa am sure.

@mrcobbina said:

Is the I'm a cape coaster for me...man is elite in the vibes game... top top display.

