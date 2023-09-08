The NDC party’s Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamifi, has justified dragging the Electoral Commission to court

Gyamfi accused the commission of rigging the process by partaking in voter suppression and gerrymandering

The NDC and four other political parties have filed an application for an interlocutory injunction to restrain the EC

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has justified the lawsuit against the Electoral Commission (EC), challenging the upcoming limited voter registration exercise.

The party’s Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamifi, said there were concerns the EC was trying to meddle with the election.

EC Chair Jean Mensa (L) and Sammy Gyamfi (R). Source: Facebook/@ElectoralCommissionOfGhana/@SammyGyamfi

Source: Facebook

In an interview, Gyamfi accused the EC of trying to suppress votes:

“You know why they want to do this? Because by restricting the registration centres to their district offices, it will be possible for them not only to suppress votes…but the second objective is to rig the process through gerrymandering.”

After an earlier threat, the NDC and four other political parties sued the EC because it has restricted the upcoming voter registration exercise to its district offices.

The Convention People’s Party joined the NDC, the All People’s Congress, the Liberal Party of Ghana and the Great Consolidated Popular Party. The parties are pushing for an interlocutory injunction to restrain the EC.

They are concerned that the format of the exercise will deprive eligible voters of their right to register to vote.

Warning against rigging from NDC MP

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the North Tongu MP, warned the EC against any plan to rig the upcoming elections in 2024 for the NPP.

The NDC MP said he found the EC's insistence on making the Ghana Card the only ID for registration to vote suspicious.

Ablakwa held that such moves were dangerous and could spell doom for Ghana's democracy. He was also concerned that EC wanted to compile a brand-new register.

Limited voters’ registration exercise to start September 12, 2023

The EC will hold a voters’ registration exercise to target individuals who have reached the voting age of 18.

This continuous voter registration will run from Tuesday, September 12, 2023, to Monday, October 2, 2023.

The registration will take place at all 268 district offices across the nation.

Addressing the press, the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa, also noted that misplaced voter ID cards would be replaced at a fee of GH¢10.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh