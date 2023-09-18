A 15-year-old girl named Zaalyiah Giddens has bagged her high school diploma in under four years

The exceptional teenager took advantage of the hybrid options to get ahead of her classmates despite being discouraged

She has now enrolled at Western Governors University, where she is pursuing a bachelor's in Business and IT Management

Zaalyiah Giddens, a 15-year-old Stockton resident, has graduated from high school and has already begun her college education in the United States of America.

She received her high school diploma after months of dedication, persistence, and her family's support. The prodigy completed this feat in just two years instead of the usual four years.

15-year-old Zaalyiah Giddens earns high school diploma 2 years early after being told she could not. Photo credit: Carol Yepes/@ValerieAugust3 (Twitter).

Source: Getty Images

Zaalyiah Giddens defies odds

Commenting on her accomplishment, Giddens disclosed her motivation during hard times.

"On the tough days when I didn't want to wake up to complete the work, I think an encouraging discussion, a check-in, or something tiny like a hug was the most motivating," she told ABC10.

The 15-year-old maximised the hybrid options to get ahead of her classmates, although she was discouraged.

"I was told I couldn't, that I can only graduate in 11th grade or a semester early in 12th grade. So I had the idea to graduate two years early, and I did just that," Giddens expressed, said Face2Face Africa.

Hybrid learning is an educational approach that combines face-to-face classes and online learning, per Otsimo.

Accelerating her education

Giddens accelerated her education with virtual courses partnered with a college because the traditional school system was moving too slowly for her, according to her mother, Victoria Webb-Giddens.

Webb-Giddens shared that her daughter "was finishing the classes in one to two days. A whole semester's worth of courses in one to two days."

After putting in so much effort, late nights and early mornings, Zaalyiah Giddens excelled by passing tests and courses in a quarter of the average time.

"Some days, she was up before me," Webb-Giddens added, revealing shocked many during her graduation owing to her age because everyone else was 18 and 19 years old.

This prompted her mother to enrol in online college courses and complete her degree alongside her daughter. Giddens' outstanding academic achievement earned her membership in the National Honour Society and the National Junior Honour Society.

The remarkable adolescent is pursuing a bachelor's degree in Business and Information Technology Management at Western Governors University. She intends to launch her own cybersecurity company.

Source: YEN.com.gh