Ghanaian philanthropist and social media influencer Nana Tea has helped transform the life of Gladys Podjer, a differently-abled mother of two who had been hawking for 13 years to support her family

After receiving a heartwarming treat on International Women's Day, Gladys was offered a $1,500 scholarship by JACCD Design Institute Africa to pursue a program of her choice

Nana Tea, who combines his philanthropic work with his job, expressed his joy in helping others when he spoke to YEN.com.gh

Gladys Podjer, a Ghanaian mother of two who is differently abled and has been hawking for 13 years to fend for herself and her family, has received a life-changing blessing with the help of Ghanaian philanthropist and social media influencer Nana Tea.

This comes after Gladys was given an amazing treat on International Women's Day to celebrate her. Many viewers were not satisfied that she would go back to her usual hustle after seeing how she looked transformed when she was given the treat.

Details of the assistance Gladys Podjer was given with the help of Nana Tea

JACCD Design Institute Africa contacted Nana Tea to offer Gladys a $1,500 (equivalent to GH¢17k) scholarship to study a program of her choice in their school. Other benevolent individuals came together and built a beautiful shop to support Gladys' fashion ambition.

When asked how he is able to combine his philanthropic work with his regular job, Nana Tea told YEN.com.gh:

"I'm a shift worker, so anytime I’m off duty, I use that to do my philanthropic activities. I see the philanthropic fulfillment. It gives me joy to see others get needed help because I was also in that situation."

YEN.com.gh also asked him whether he plans to set up a registered foundation, and his words were:

For now, I haven’t thought about setting up a registered foundation, but I will alert everyone if it’s being set up.

Source: YEN.com.gh