A daughter of a charcoal seller in La in the Greater Accra region has gained a scholarship to study at the Ghana International School (GIS).

Considering her family's financial condition, it would not have been possible for Jennifer to study at GIS since the school is for children from very affluent homes.

Jennifer got a full scholarship to study at Soul Clinic International School earlier.

An interview by journalist Umaru Sanda Amadu during the COVID-19 pandemic brought Jennifer's plight to the fore. During the interview, Jennifer mentioned that she struggled to learn due to the pandemic.

The owner of Soul Clinic International School in Cantonment watched the interview and was touched. She reached out and offered a full scholarship.

Jennifer left the public school in La to Soul Clinic, where she graduated with O Levels. However, Soul Clinic does not offer A Levels, and Jennifer needed to advance in her studies.

Umaru Sanda shared a post on Facebook to get Jennifer to help further her education. This was when the CEO of GIS came into the picture.

Dr Ashun offered Jennifer a full scholarship and accommodation in the school's apartments.

On October 1, 2023, Jennifer reported to GIS accompanied by Umaru Sanda and her family.

