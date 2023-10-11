A video of the OWASS NSMQ team touting their prowess ahead of their contest on Thursday, October 12, has gone viral

The team urged students of the school to be confident about their chances of winning this year's NSMQ

Many people who saw the video commended the team for their courage and optimism

The National Science and Maths Quiz team of Opoku Ware School has fired a warning to other schools competing in this year's championship.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Joy News, a member of the OWASS team revealed that he and his mates had studied very hard for the competition and were already thinking of the final, which will be held in Accra.

He revealed that the team had moved on from the defeat suffered in the finals of the regional championship with the focus now on winning the National trophy, which has eluded them for the past 20 years.

Quizzed as to whether the results of some schools do not strike fear in them, the young student responded in the negative.

He revealed, on the contrary, that the name Opoku Ware School is enough to strike fear into any school they meet.

"We are Opoku Ware school, nothing can stop us, in fact the name Opoku School will scare you. Any school we meet, we are going to beat them, and we are just moving straight to Accra for the finals", he said with a smile.

He also urged past and present students of the school to have faith and keep supporting them because they believe in their abilities.

Opoku Ware will come up against Tamale Islamic Science SHS and Nifa SHS on Thursday, October 12, in the one-eighth stage.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 1,500 views and four comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who watched the video were amazed by the confidence of the Opoku Ware NSMQ team.

Bismark Darko reacted:

I Love the confidence Keep it up brothers!

Åïrsày Fuse reacted

Which school can your name scare them . Dey play

Achimota School advances to next stage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Achimota School in the Greater Accra Region has beaten its contenders in the one-eighth round of the ongoing 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz to get a slot in the next round.

The school competed against Holy Child and Assin State College.

At the end of the competition, Achimota School won with 60 points, while Holy Child School and Assin State College followed with 41 and 30 points, respectively.

