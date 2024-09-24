A Ghanaian scholar has been awarded a PhD studentship at the London School of Economics to study debt governance

Shafic Kwabena Osman said his studies would focus on the legal and political economy history of debt governance before and after General Acheampong's "Yentua" era

He expressed gratitude to his wife and others who supported him throughout his educational journey as he begins a new

A Ghanaian scholar, Shafic Kwabena Osman, has been awarded a coveted PhD studentship at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), marking a significant academic achievement.

Shafic said his research will focus on the legal and political economy of debt governance, with a particular interest in the period surrounding General Acheampong's controversial "Yentua" policy, during which Ghana unilaterally decided not to pay its debts.

Shafic Kwabena Osman says his PhD research at the LSE will focus on the legal history of debt governance before and after the General Acheampong era. Photo credit: @shafic.osman

This research will examine debt management's historical and legal implications before and after this period.

In a Facebook post, the scholar expressed deep gratitude to those who supported him, especially the instrumental role of his wife, whom he affectionately referred to as his "best friend," in helping him through the financial constraints of being on a student budget.

The LSE PhD Law programme ensures students undertake further legal research at the institution.

Like other students in the programme, Shafic will receive training and work under the supervision of leading scholars with international, comparative, and interdisciplinary commitments.

Netizens congratulate Ghanaian man for LSE scholarship

YEN.com.gh collated some comments

Hisham Iddris said:

"A man on a student budget but with big brains. Congratulations my brother, we are proud of you. Carpe diem 👏"

Gifty Nti Konadu wrote:

"Beautiful. This is great, Shafic Kwabena Osman . Congratulations. Make us all proud..."

Mudaththir Dangaata said:

"The student budget isn’t as scary as the head. Very bold of her. Congratulations aboki. Allah ya saaka."

Bilkis Nuhu Kokroko wrote:

"Congratulations Fiki."

Kodzo Yaotse said:

Congratulations! More grease on the grind ahead!

Ghanaian student graduates as best PhD student

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lois Afua Okyerewaa Damptey, a Ghanaian student, was adjudged the best PhD student at the Open University in the UK.

Lois researched a topic in nanoscale engineering. Her inspirational story from Pig Farm, Accra, to the UK got several netizens hopeful.

