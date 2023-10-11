A video of the Managing Director of Primetime Limited declaring support for a female school to win this year's NSMQ has got people talking

She said many people are generally sad when female schools perform abysmally in the competition

Many people who reacted to the video also disagreed with her comments

The Managing Director of Primetime Limited, organisers of the National Science and Maths Quiz, has stirred reactions after revealing she is rooting for a female school to win this year's competition.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, the Nana Akua Aboagyewaa Mensa-Bonsu, who spoke in an interview with Joy News about the competition, expressed hope that a female school will make history by emerging as the victor.

"This year, I am hoping that a girl's school can win it, it is my hope, fervent hope."

She opined that there is excitement and euphoria anytime a female contestant or a girl's school performs exceptionally well.

"Everybody is happy to see the girls do well, and everybody is sad when the girls do not do well ,last year everybody was so disappointed.We want a girls team to go all the way up and win the trophy.”

The NSMQ is celebrating .

Ghanaians divided over her comments

Many people who thronged the comments section of the video remain divided in their opinions, with some saying the comments could influence the quiz mistress.

Alfred Adedeme wrote:

I think such comments can prejudice the minds of the quiz masters even though we will welcome such a win.

Emmanuel Manso indicated:

This time I was want to see at least one girl school at the final but for the winning they would need something extra. They would need a " The old Yaa Asantewaa like attitude" to stay focussed and take all the heat

Nana Yaw Amankrah reacted:

unless they do it separately for girls school oo , cos the heat the guys will bring on stage the girls can’t even concentrate

Yaw Robert commented:

Unless you organize one for only Girls schools

Mpraeso advance to next round of NSMQ

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that contestants of Mpraeso SHS beat their opponents from Ghana National College and Aggrey Memorial Zion to book their slot at the next stage.

Mpraeso SHS in the Eastern Region kicked out the two schools from Cape Coast in the Central Region quickly in the one-eighth stage.

Mpraeso SHS git 43 points, Ghana National followed with 39 points, and Aggrey Memorial was third with 25 points.

