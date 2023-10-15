A second-year KNUST student has won a bronze medal at the 2023 Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition

Abena Oteng-Abayie received the honour after placing third in the prestigious contest and putting Ghana on the world map again

Students of the Kumasi-based institution and online users have reacted to her astounding achievement

Abena Oteng-Abayie, a second-year Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) student, has emerged as a bronze medalist at the 2023 Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition.

The BSc Chemical Engineering learner clinched the third position out of 34,924 contestants who participated from 50 African countries.

Second-year KNUST student Abena Oteng-Abayie wins Bronze at 2023 Commonwealth Essay contest. Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST.

Source: Twitter

Oteng-Abayie has received praises from online users after Voice of KNUST (@VOICE_of_KNUST) made public the achievement via Twitter, now X.

She appeared in a dress and long braids in the photo accompanying the post. Her look featured a broad smile.

See the post below:

How young students and Ghanaians reacted to the achievement of Abena Oteng-Abayie

Many could not hide their excitement as they lavished her with praises for winning the Queen's prize.

@bmessknust stated:

A big win for KNUST.

@knust_gesa commented:

Congratulations to Abena Oteng-Abayie.

@a_derll said:

Congratulations to her!

@FayahWanny posted:

Congratulations to her.

@AgentOfLaugh7 reacted:

Congratulations to her.

@themenaoye mentioned:

Congratulations, girl.

@MensahN2000 commented:

Congrats, my dear lady.

@Owuraqu_filip indicated:

Wow, congratulations, Abena.

@precious_fosu said:

Congratulations, sweet sister… always making the Oteng family proud.

@KKY230 indicated:

Where are the Legon people? Have they seen what going to a good school feels like? Brains are working at Tech.

Source: YEN.com.gh