University of Ghana Business School courses, fees and entry requirements

The University of Ghana is the oldest institution of higher learning in Ghana. The university offers high-quality education to local and international students. It has various schools and institutes offering academic programmes in various fields. The University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) is among the schools. Discover all University of Ghana Business School courses today.

All University of Ghana Business School courses are competitive and market-oriented. UGBS is among the most prestigious institutions in Ghana. The school offers undergraduate, master's, and PhD programmes.

University of Ghana Business School courses, fees, & entry requirements

UGBS has seven departments that offer various courses at different levels of academic learning. The school was established to develop world-class human resources and capabilities to meet global challenges and national development needs.

It does this through quality teaching, research, learning, and knowledge dissemination. UGBS is a member of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), the Association of African Business Schools (AABS), and the Global Network for Advanced Management (GNAM).

UGBS departments

The departments under UGBS are listed below.

Department of Accounting

Department of Finance

Department of Health Sciences Management

Department of Marketing and Entrepreneurship

Department of Organisation and Human Resource Management

Department of Operations and Management Information Systems

Department of Public Administration

Courses offered at the University of Ghana Business School

Below is a list of all courses offered at UGBS.

Diploma programmes

Diploma in Accounting

Diploma in Public Administration (DPA)

UGBS undergraduate courses

BSC. administration (Public Administration/ Health Services Management/ Human Resource Management/ E-commerce and Customer Management/ Marketing/ Insurance/ Banking and Finance/ Accounting)

UG Business School master's programmes

MSc. Business Analytics

MBA Management Information Systems

MBA Operations and Supply Chain Management

MBA Human Resource Management

MBA Marketing

MBA Health Sciences Management

MBA Finance

Master of Public Administration

MBA Accounting

MPhil Public Administration

MPhil Health Sciences Management

MPhil Marketing

MPhil Human Resource Management

MPhil Finance

MPhil Accounting

MA Public Sector Management

MA Organisational Leadership & Governance

MA Marketing Strategy

MSc. Procurement and Supply Chain Management

MSc. Hospitality and Tourism Management

MSc. International Business

MSc. Financial Risk Management

MSc. Clinical Leadership and Management

MSc. Accounting and Finance

EMBA Project Management

EMBA Marketing

EMBA Human Resource Management

EMBA Finance

EMBA Entrepreneurial Management

EMBA Accounting and Financial Services Management

UGBS PhD courses

PhD Accounting

PhD Finance

PhD Marketing

PhD Human Resource Management

PhD Information Systems

PhD Public Administration and Policy Management

PhD Health Policy and Management

UGBS special programmes

One-year special master’s programmes are specifically designed for professionals and non-professionals. These programmes are designed to meet the increasing demand of acquiring a master’s degree within a year.

UGBS one-year special master’s programmes are run on a weekend and sandwich basis. UGBS sandwich programmes are nine in total, while the weekend programmes are three.

UGBS short courses

The University of Ghana Business School offers multiple short courses. The list of short courses available is subject to change as the institution deems fit. UGBS is yet to give the official list of the short courses for 2024.

UG Business School fees

The school fees varies depending on the course you wish to pursue and the level of academic learning. Diploma and undergraduate are cheaper than master-level programmes.

University of Ghana Business School entry requirements

The entry requirements depend on the course and level of study. Diploma and undergraduate students must have completed and passed their secondary-level education. They must meet the specified cut-off points.

Post-graduate students must have completed and passed their undergraduate courses. Mature students must be at least 27 years old and must duly pass the University’s mature students’ examinations.

If you need to reach out to UGBS for more information, use the contact details below.

University of Ghana Business School address: P.O. Box LG 78, Legon, Accra.

P.O. Box LG 78, Legon, Accra. Telephone: +233 50 158 1492

+233 50 158 1492 Email: ugbsmarcoms@ug.edu.gh

What do you need to get into the University of Ghana Business School?

You need to meet the entry criteria. All prospective students are advised to visit the institution's website to ascertain they meet the entry criteria before submitting their applications.

Which university in Ghana is the best in business?

The best business in Ghana include GUBS, Ghana Technology University College, Islamic University College, University of Professional Studies, and Pentecost University College.

Which UGBS MBA courses are in high demand?

UGBS offers multiple MBA courses. All are in demand, but your choice should be influenced by your career path and interests.

What are the business courses at the University of Ghana?

The University of Ghana offers multiple business courses at the UGBS. Check out the list of all courses above.

All University of Ghana Business School courses are approved and accredited by the relevant regulatory bodies and authorities. Enroll at UGBS now to receive the best education and training.

