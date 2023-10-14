Mfantsipim School has joined the list of some 27 schools to participate in the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contest

The school bagged a seed to secure a place with 55 points against Kumasi Academy and Mamfe Methodist Girls' Senior High School

While some online users have lavished encomiums on the winning schools, others noted that they were unimpressed

Mfantsipim School successfully earned an ultimate seed to participate in the 2024 National Science and Quiz (NSMQ) after defeating Kumasi Academy and Mamfe Methodist Girls' Senior High School.

The Central Region-based school obtained 55 points against its two opponents, who garnered 45 points and 13 points, respectively, during the just-ended one-eighth stage of contests.

NSMQ: Mfantsipim School bags seed with 55 points for the 2024 contest. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana.

Mfantsipim School emerged as the winners after performing brilliantly against their contenders in the highly-watched competition.

The team representing the school have added its name to the list of 27 senior high schools that successfully bagged a seed to participate in the contest next year.

See the scores below:

Following the victory, @NSMQGhana released the remarkable scores of Mfantsipim School and their contenders on X, formerly Twitter.

See the scores below:

How people reacted to the accomplishment of the winning school

Many were unimpressed with the score of Mfantsipim School.

@_abochie commented:

Dzolali is waiting for you guys 1/6.

@ellyserwaaa posted:

Ayoo. Ketasco is waiting for them at the Quarter Finals.

@attah_nyame said:

NBA Boys dierr NSMQ fa wo ho b3n.

@KwaoBuabeng commented:

I'm really disappointed in Kumaca. If you can't beat Botwe, you're not a good school. Close the school down.

@e_b_o_w said:

Kotokuraba AC Milan wati.

@edoaadash stated:

Good job done, boys.

@broken_heart490 posted:

KETA had 70. I'm not impressed!

