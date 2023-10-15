A man who defrauded C. K. Tedam University has been declared wanted by the Economic and Organised Crime Office

The man, Michael Adusei Boadu, has been accused of forging his university certificates and collecting unearned salaries

Michael Adusei Boadu was sacked from the C. K. Tedam University in May 2023 and asked for refund his salary

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) is chasing a former Senior Assistant Registrar of C. K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences in Navrongo.

EOCO is chasing the suspect, Michael Adusei Boadu, because of fraud claims against him.

Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, EOCO Boss (R). Source: Facebook/@EOCOghana

Source: Facebook

In May 2023, Boadu was sacked by the University as a Senior Assistant Registrar for presenting fake certificates.

He was also ordered to refund the monies paid to him as salary and allowances for the one year he worked with the University.

The university's decision was in a termination letter addressed to Dr. Boadu dated January 9, 2023.

Boadu owes the university GHS 231,182,64.00 in salaries collected fraudulently.

He has been given the option to present a payment plan.

Source: YEN.com.gh