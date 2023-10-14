After New Patriotic Party supporters stormed the TV studios of UTV to accost a panellist on United Showbiz, YEN.com.gh looks back at five instances where NPP supporters went wild after the Akufo-Addo administration took power.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) was in the news for the wrong reason after some of its supporters tried to accost Kwame A Plus at U TV studios, where we were appearing on the United Showbiz programme.

This incident brought to mind similar instances of impunity from supporters and groups aligned with the New Patriotic Party. It contributed to Parliament passing the Vigilantism and Related Offences Bill to disband political party vigilante groups.

Many NPP supporters were emboldened to cause chaos right after the party took power in 2017. Source: Getty Images

The law also mandated prison terms of a maximum of 15 years for persons convicted of vigilante offences.

YEN.com.gh looks back at some of the notorious incidents that saw NPP supporters run wild in blatant displays of chaos.

1. NPP's Invincible Forces attack police officer

In February 2017, it emerged that the NPP's Invincible Forces attacked a police officer at the office of the president.

One ASP, Bruce Nanka, a guard under the prior National Democratic Congress administration, was beaten up by the NPP group.

Video emerged of the incident, which sparked condemnation in the early days of the Akufo-Addo administration.

2. Kandahar Boys chase Tamale Teaching Hospital CEO

Kandahar Boys, a pro-NPP, locked up the offices of the Tamale Teaching Hospital CEO, Dr. David Zaawumya Akolbila, in August 2018.

They felt he was not performing his duties well and wanted him to resign.

The group chased out his secretary and locked up the offices.

3. Delta Forces attack Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator

In March 2017, the pro-NPP group Delta Forces stormed the premises of the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, demanding the removal of its boss, George Adjei.

The rowdy group, which was eventually disbanded, destroyed some properties and forced the Security Coordinator, George Adjei, out of his office. The group said it was not happy with his appointment by President Akufo-Addo.

4. Delta Force storms court to free suspects

The Delta Force also stormed a court to free suspects arrested for attacking the Regional Security Coordinator.

About 50 besieged the Kumasi Circuit court premises, broke into the court cells and freed their members in the shocking incident.

5. Invincible Forces attack school

The Invincible Forces attacked pupils and teachers at the Atecoe Demonstration Basic School in Atebubu in March 2017.

The men set their sights on the School Feeding Programme caterers, destroyed some of their utensils, and poured food away.

16 arrested for attack on UTV

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service arrested 16 people for storming the studios of UTV on October 7

The police said the Despite Media Group and the Ministry of Information made a complaint to them.

A video of the incident went viral online, sparking widespread condemnation from observers.

